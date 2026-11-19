Unknown assailants attacked a foreign national in Bishkek and stole $1 million from him. Sources in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

According to the sources, the attack took place on November 17 at around 4 p.m. on Shabdan Baatyr Street (formerly Leo Tolstoy Street). The assailants fled after taking the money.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek said a criminal case had been opened under the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on robbery charges. Police are working to establish the whereabouts of the suspects and take measures to apprehend them.

The investigation is under the special supervision of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

In its official statement, police did not specify the amount stolen or the victim’s nationality.