A public transport driver died in Bishkek after his bus began moving on its own and ran over him. The accident occurred on November 19 at around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Intergelpo and Ken-Suu streets, opposite school No. 57.

According to the Patrol Police Department, preliminary information indicates that the driver, 54, had finished his shift on route No. 10 and stepped out of an Ankai bus.

The vehicle then began rolling west to east on its own. The driver rushed towards the passenger door in an attempt to stop it, but stumbled, fell and ended up under the wheels.

The bus continued moving and hit two cars parked by the roadside — a Toyota Prius and a Mazda 626 — opposite school No. 57, before coming to a stop.

The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries en route.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the bus’s handbrake had been applied after the end of the route.