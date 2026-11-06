Suspects with nearly 64 kilograms of hashish detained in Kyrgyzstan

The Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported the disruption of an international drug trafficking route.

A total of 63 kilograms and 695 grams of hashish of Afghan origin were seized from illegal circulation in Osh region.

"The criminal group brought the drugs into Kyrgyzstan through Tajikistan, intending to transport them further to Kazakhstan and Russia. Citizens identified as E. F. Kh., R. T. A. and N. N. O. have been detained,” the Drug Control Service said.

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Preliminary estimates suggest that the seized amount could have been divided into approximately 315,000 doses, with an estimated value of 95 million soms.

A criminal case has been opened. Investigative and operational measures are ongoing.