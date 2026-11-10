USD87.45EUR97.83RUB1.07
24.kg

Suspect in synthetic drug distribution arrested in Bishkek

14:40, 10 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Bishkek on suspicion of distributing synthetic drugs through stashes.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, police stopped a Kia K5 driven by M. Sh., 22, on Zhumabek Street during Operation Doping.

1794292313085-a4286bc4-1e5d-487a-ac5a-b3037b29b0d2-resized-850x570png-optimized.webp

Officers found a package containing 23.77 grams of an unidentified substance inside the car. Another 30 packages containing a dark-colored substance, weighing a total of 74.24 grams, were found in the trunk. The total weight of the seized substances was 98.01 grams.

A criminal case has been opened under the article on the illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale. The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18