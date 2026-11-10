Suspect in synthetic drug distribution arrested in Bishkek

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Bishkek on suspicion of distributing synthetic drugs through stashes.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, police stopped a Kia K5 driven by M. Sh., 22, on Zhumabek Street during Operation Doping.

Officers found a package containing 23.77 grams of an unidentified substance inside the car. Another 30 packages containing a dark-colored substance, weighing a total of 74.24 grams, were found in the trunk. The total weight of the seized substances was 98.01 grams.

A criminal case has been opened under the article on the illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale. The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.