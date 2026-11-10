Man detained in Osh region with 5 kilograms of hashish

A man suspected of drug trafficking has been detained in Osh region. Officers found hashish of Afghan origin in his possession, law enforcement authorities said.

The operation was carried out by officers of the Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking. More than five kilograms of the prohibited substance were discovered and seized from the suspect.

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A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which covers the illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing. Law enforcement officers are working to identify other people who may have been involved in the crime and to establish the channels used for illicit drug trafficking.