Suspected drug trafficker wanted by Kyrgyzstan extradited from Armenia

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted internationally on charges of large-scale illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances has been extradited from Armenia to Kyrgyzstan. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to investigators, the citizen identified as I. Sh. was involved in the illegal trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances in collusion with other individuals.

Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Prosecutor General’s Office and the competent authorities of Armenia made it possible to arrange his extradition to Kyrgyzstan.

The accused was brought back to the country under escort by Interior Ministry officers and placed in a pretrial detention facility pending further criminal proceedings.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said efforts to locate and extradite individuals evading criminal prosecution are ongoing.

No further details of the criminal case or the circumstances of the suspect’s arrest in Armenia have been disclosed.