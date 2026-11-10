USD87.45EUR97.83RUB1.07
24.kg

Suspected drug trafficker wanted by Kyrgyzstan extradited from Armenia

15:59, 10 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted internationally on charges of large-scale illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances has been extradited from Armenia to Kyrgyzstan. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to investigators, the citizen identified as I. Sh. was involved in the illegal trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances in collusion with other individuals.

1794295789157-56b409e4-397a-4063-b880-b39b012e6234-resized-850x570png-optimized.webp

Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Prosecutor General’s Office and the competent authorities of Armenia made it possible to arrange his extradition to Kyrgyzstan.

The accused was brought back to the country under escort by Interior Ministry officers and placed in a pretrial detention facility pending further criminal proceedings.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said efforts to locate and extradite individuals evading criminal prosecution are ongoing.

No further details of the criminal case or the circumstances of the suspect’s arrest in Armenia have been disclosed.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18