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Suspect detained in Bishkek on drug distribution charges

10:53, 12 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Officers from the Drug Control Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained a man suspected of distributing synthetic drugs by leaving them in stashes as part of Doping crime prevention operation in the capital’s Pervomaisky district.

The suspect, identified as S.K., was born in 2006.

During a personal search, police found and seized 56 packets containing an unidentified substance. A further eight similar packets were discovered and seized at locations identified by the suspect during subsequent investigative measures. A total of 64 packets weighing 152 grams were confiscated.

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A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code. The suspect was detained under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative procedures are currently underway.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek warns that drug distribution, including through the use of stashes, carries criminal liability. The department urges citizens, particularly young people, not to fall for offers of easy money involving illegal drug trafficking.

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