Russian woman tries to smuggle drugs worth 17 million rubles into Kyrgyzstan

A Russian woman attempted to smuggle drugs worth 17 million rubles into Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federal Customs Service reported.

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Customs officers in Moscow region intercepted the attempted drug shipment destined for Kyrgyzstan, the agency said.

According to investigators, the shipment was organized by a 42-year-old Russian woman. She concealed illegal substances in everyday items, including candy wrappers and canned meat tins, and used delivery services to send the parcels. The woman was detained.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs Drug Control Service reported that it had dismantled a channel used to smuggle psychotropic substances from Russia.

A man identified as K. B. T., 28, was detained in Bishkek while receiving a parcel. During an inspection, officers found and seized 1 kilogram and 64 grams of the psychotropic substance Alpha-PVP concealed inside an air purifier.

Criminal cases have been opened on charges of drug smuggling by an organized group on an especially large scale. The offense carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment.