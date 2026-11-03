Suspected drug shop organizer detained in Bishkek

Officers of the Interior Ministry’s Drug Control Service have dismantled an online drug shop that had allegedly been selling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for several years. The ministry reported.

The suspect was detained during an operation while officers were identifying a drug stash location.

Police found a package containing a white powdery substance in his car. Another package was discovered at the suspected stash site.

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A search of the suspect’s home uncovered plant-growing equipment, liquids in various containers, packaging materials and scales. Law enforcement officers seized marijuana, hashish and heroin prepared for sale.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the seized substances could have been worth 4.5 million soms on the market.

Investigators found a Telegram profile linked to the online shop known as «A» on the suspect’s phones, along with other accounts allegedly connected to the purchase of large quantities of drugs, psychotropic substances and marijuana seeds.

According to the Interior Ministry, the detainee was one of the organizers of the online shop, which allegedly distributed drugs in Bishkek and Chui region.