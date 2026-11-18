The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) halted the operations of a criminal group involved in the transportation and sale of narcotics across Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions, the state committee reported.

According to the security services, the drugs were being smuggled into neighboring countries.

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan has been detained in connection with the criminal case.

During the investigation, authorities seized 7.2 kilograms of plant-based narcotics. Additionally, SCNS officers discovered 25.8 kilograms of dummy substances designed to resemble narcotics.

According to the SCNS, the dummies were used to lure people into the criminal group and recruit them as couriers.

❮ ❯ ✏️ Edit 1/3

The security services also uncovered a channel for illegally transporting foreign nationals across a poorly guarded section of the state border, bypassing official border checkpoints.

A criminal case was opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan, which covers the illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale.

Investigators are working to identify other possible members of the criminal group.