Anti-drug operation in CSTO countries exposes 101 criminal groups

Preliminary results of the Channel-Caspian Lighthouse anti-drug operation, which was conducted across the territories of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, have been announced.

The operation involved law enforcement agencies, border and customs services, state security bodies and financial intelligence units from CSTO countries. Observers also took part, including law enforcement officers from Iran and China, representatives of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units of the CIS Council of Heads of Customs Services, the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Center (CARICC), and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the Russian Interior Ministry’s press service reported.

The operation aimed to disrupt drug supply routes into the CSTO area of responsibility, improve efforts to combat drug trafficking along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, dismantle international transnational drug trafficking groups, shut down clandestine drug production facilities and undermine the financial foundations of the drug trade.

More than 11,000 personnel from relevant agencies in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as China and Iran, took part in the operation.

Joint measures resulted in the detection of 790 drug-related offenses, including 81 cases of smuggling, and the exposure of 101 drug trafficking groups. Six cases of money laundering involving drug proceeds were also recorded. A total of 376 people were detained on suspicion of drug-related offenses.

According to preliminary data, coordinated action by CSTO member states and observer countries led to the seizure of more than 11.4 tonnes of controlled substances from illegal circulation. These included approximately 11 tonnes of narcotic drugs, 9.4 kilograms of psychotropic substances, 23 kilograms of potent substances and eight tonnes of precursors. More than 202,000 drug-containing plants were also seized.

Authorities identified 674 websites used to distribute prohibited drug-related information. They also seized 213 firearms and more than 1,722 rounds of ammunition, and detained 59 people who were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

The operation also provided an opportunity to exchange best practices in combating cross-border drug trafficking.