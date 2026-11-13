Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with assistance to combat drug trafficking

Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved an agreement with Russia on providing financial and organizational assistance to combat the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors. The resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The agreement between the Interior Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Russia was signed in Dushanbe on October 1, 2026.

It provides for cooperation between the two countries in combating drug trafficking, including financial and organizational assistance from the Russian side to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Under the resolution, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify the Russian side that the domestic procedures required for the agreement to enter into force have been completed.

The published text of the resolution does not specify the amount of funding, how the funds will be allocated or the forms of organizational support. These details are to be stipulated in the agreement itself.

The agreement was signed by Interior Ministers Ulan Niyazbekov and Vladimir Kolokoltsev on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of Interior Ministers of the CIS member states.

The cooperation provides for the implementation of an assistance program to the Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs through 2028. The Russian side emphasized the importance of joint efforts to combat drug-related crime and effective operational cooperation between the two countries.

Kyrgyzstan and Russia have previously concluded similar agreements. In particular, the two countries signed agreements in 2020 and 2023 providing financial, logistical and organizational assistance in combating drug trafficking.

The Cabinet resolution will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication.