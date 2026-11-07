Psychotropic drugs illegally imported into Bishkek and sold through pharmacies

A channel for the illegal import and sale of medicines and psychotropic substances has been uncovered in Bishkek. The drugs were brought in from Kazakhstan and then sold through major pharmacy chains in the capital.

According to the State Customs Service, a truck equipped with a specially constructed hidden compartment was used to transport the substances. During investigative operations, customs officers found medicines and psychotropic substances whose circulation is restricted in Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which covers the illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale.

As part of the investigation, two citizens — Zh. B. Zh. and N. K. N. — were detained and placed in Pretrial Detention Center No. 1.

Investigators are working to identify the supply and distribution channels, as well as other possible participants in the scheme.