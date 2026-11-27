A woman identified as A.S.T. filed a written complaint with the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, asking authorities to take action against unidentified individuals who allegedly defrauded her of money on June 25, 2025.

According to the police, the suspects contacted the woman via WhatsApp, posing as employees of the Ministry of Health, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and investigative authorities. They allegedly used deception and abuse of trust to obtain her money.

Under the pretext of a “secret operation,” the suspects persuaded the woman to take out a loan of 238,970 soms, withdraw the money in cash and transfer it through an ATM to the bank details they provided. They also convinced her to sell her residential property below its market value.

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The total financial damage amounted to 3,810,470 soms.

A criminal case was opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following operational and technical investigative measures, officers of the capital’s criminal investigation department identified and detained two suspects: M.B.B., 20, and R.B.K., 23.

In accordance with Articles 96 and 97 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

The investigation is ongoing.