A specialized module has been developed in Kyrgyzstan to enable law enforcement agencies to automatically share information about cybercrimes with banks, allowing suspicious accounts and transfers to be blocked promptly. Deputy Prosecutor General Umutkan Konkubaeva announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The meeting participants are reviewing the implementation of parliamentary resolutions on combating fraud in the banking sector and online.

According to Konkubaeva, the Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the state institution Ukuk, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Bank, has completed development of a cybercrime prevention module for the Unified Register of Crimes automated information system.

The system provides for two-way information exchange with commercial banks through secure communication channels.

In particular, information about registered reports and complaints concerning cybercrimes will be automatically sent to banks. This will enable them to promptly block accounts, suspend suspicious transfers and prevent further withdrawal of stolen funds.

Additional fields have been created in the Unified Register of Crimes to record information about fraud methods, bank accounts, telephone numbers and online resources used by criminals.

Representatives of 26 commercial banks and law enforcement officers are currently undergoing training. At the same time, banks are being connected to the system through secure communication channels.

Once the connection process and testing are complete, the module is expected to become fully operational across Kyrgyzstan.

Konkubaeva also said that in November 2026, at the initiative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, representatives of the agency, the National Bank and the Interior Ministry visited Uzbekistan. The purpose of the trip was to study the neighbouring country’s experience in using anti-fraud systems and facilitating cooperation between banks and law enforcement agencies.

The experience gained is expected to be applied in Kyrgyzstan, taking national legislation into account.

In addition, the state institution Ukuk and the National Bank have begun developing a national anti-fraud system. It will be integrated with all relevant government agencies and financial institutions.