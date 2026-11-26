The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has uncovered an illegal scheme involving the issuance of medical certificates to foreign nationals. According to the committee, the documents were issued in exchange for money without the applicants undergoing medical examinations.

Investigators say that employees of one of the general medical practice centers systematically issued Form No. 086 medical certificates without the applicants being present in person. The documents were subsequently used to legalize the foreign nationals’ stay in Kyrgyzstan.

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During operational and investigative activities, a medical facility employee and a foreign national were detained. The latter was placed in the SCNS pretrial detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing to identify other possible participants in the scheme.