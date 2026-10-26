Surgeons in Bishkek perform skin grafts on two infants

Surgeons at the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare have performed skin grafts on two infants, Nuraly Amiraev, head of the center’s purulent surgery department, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the two children, aged eight and nine months, were admitted to the center in September with severe skin necrosis of unknown origin. One was from Issyk-Kul region and the other from Chui region.

The affected areas covered approximately 6 percent of one child’s body surface and 8 percent of the other’s.

"In one case, a snakebite was suspected, but this was later ruled out. The exact causes have not been established. The parents initially treated the children with traditional remedies provided by folk healers before bringing them to us in critical condition. The children were in comas. Fortunately, we managed to stabilize them, treat their wounds and prepare them for skin grafts using healthy skin taken from their legs. The operations were performed jointly with burn specialists,” Nuraly Amiraev said.

He added that the success rate for the skin grafts was approximately 90 percent.

The children were discharged in satisfactory condition on October 19 and 23, respectively. They are expected to return for follow-up examinations soon.