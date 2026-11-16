624 people hit by food poisoning, two die of botulism in Kyrgyzstan in 2026

A total of 216 cases of food poisoning were registered in Kyrgyzstan in the first nine months of this year. They affected 624 people, two of whom died. Deputy Health Minister Gulbara Ishenapysova announced the figures at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Labor, Healthcare, Women’s Affairs and Social Issues.

According to her, the fatalities were reported in Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. In both cases, the victims suffered from botulism after consuming home-canned food. They sought medical assistance too late.

The largest share of food poisoning cases was linked to catering establishments, which accounted for 42 percent. Another 24 percent were associated with fast food, 15 percent with retail outlets and 19 percent with food consumed at home.

One of the main causes of food poisoning at catering establishments is failure to comply with sanitary requirements.

The deputy minister stressed that the moratorium on inspections of catering businesses had been lifted at the request of the Ministry of Health. Following its cancellation, inspections were stepped up in the fourth quarter.