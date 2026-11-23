The share of complicated childbirths in Kyrgyzstan has increased to 60 percent, Ryskul Asakeeva, a Candidate of Medical Sciences, said on Ala-Too Live program.

According to her, 20–30 years ago, pregnancies proceeded normally and childbirth was physiological in approximately 80–85 percent of cases. This trend points to a decline in the maternal health index.

“The number of extragenital diseases is increasing, including combined forms of infections. A woman who is expecting a child may not even be aware that she has an infection, as some can be asymptomatic. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have frequently encountered combined congenital abnormalities in our practice,” Asakeeva said.

She added that almost all pregnant women now undergo basic screening examinations. However, more advanced diagnostic tests aimed at ruling out serious developmental abnormalities and chromosomal disorders remain inaccessible to many families.

The doctor noted that reducing the risks of pregnancy complications requires greater attention to disease prevention and improving women’s health even before they plan to have children. Nutrition, physical activity and a healthy lifestyle also play an important role.

Kyrgyzstan is currently introducing a unified prenatal screening system designed to detect potential congenital abnormalities and hereditary diseases in a child before birth.