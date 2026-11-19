Kidney, liver and bone marrow transplants in Kyrgyzstan will be performed free of charge, Deputy Health Minister Nurbek Bukuev told journalists.

He said a presidential decree stipulates that transplantation procedures must be free of charge.

Kidney transplants have been funded by the state budget through the Ministry of Health since 2024.

“We are reviewing the budget allocated under the hemodialysis program. Next year, we plan to allocate more than 40 million soms for liver transplants for patients who have completed practical preparation. The funding will come from the High Technology Fund. Four liver transplants have already been performed free of charge, and we plan to carry out two more by the end of the year,” Bukuev said.

According to the deputy minister, the first bone marrow transplant was performed in 2025. The department and operating unit at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare were upgraded for this purpose. Bone marrow transplants for children are planned for next year, but the exact budget has not yet been calculated and the amount of funding remains unknown.

Bukuev also noted that sufficient funds are allocated for immunosuppressive drugs for organ transplant recipients, and almost all patients receive their medication in full.

He said Kyrgyzstan has trained hepatologists and nephrologists qualified to provide follow-up care for transplant patients.

“However, most citizens trust foreign doctors and follow their recommendations. Our doctors are no less qualified and are just as competent. Last year, a time capsule was laid at the site designated for the construction of a Hepatology Center. It is scheduled to open in 2028,” the deputy minister added.