The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) released a new report ahead of World AIDS Day, observed on December 1.

According to the report, the number of new HIV infections worldwide has fallen by 42 percent since 2010, while AIDS-related deaths have declined by 57 percent.

In Eastern Europe and Central Asia, however, both indicators have increased over the same period, by 17 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

In 2025, 120,000 people in the region were diagnosed with HIV, while another 43,000 died from AIDS-related illnesses. An estimated 2 million people in the region are living with HIV. Eastern Europe and Central Asia account for 10 percent of all new HIV infections worldwide.

Of all people living with HIV in the region, 83 percent are aware of their status, but only 56 percent receive antiretroviral therapy.

Only the Middle East and North Africa have a lower treatment coverage rate. Just 48 percent of people living with HIV in the region have achieved viral suppression, the lowest rate worldwide. People with a suppressed viral load cannot transmit HIV through sexual contact.

Around 560,000 people in the region know they are HIV-positive but are not receiving treatment. This represents approximately one-third of all those diagnosed with HIV.

Late diagnosis also remains a serious concern.

Among the main factors driving the epidemic in the region are stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV and key populations, as well as punitive legislation.

In 15 countries, criminal liability is provided for failing to disclose HIV status or for exposing others to the risk of infection or transmitting HIV. Some aspects of sex work are criminalized in all 16 countries in the region. At least seven countries criminalize possession of small quantities of drugs for personal use, while same-sex sexual relations are criminalized in Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The report notes significant differences between countries in the region. Since 2010, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Tajikistan have substantially reduced the number of new HIV infections, while Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro have seen notable increases.

Russia is also included in UNAIDS’ Eastern Europe and Central Asia region, although the organization does not publish separate country estimates for Russia. Nevertheless, publicly available data published in Russia indicate that the HIV epidemic remains significant in the country.

Meanwhile, international funding for HIV programmes in the region fell from $264 million to $196 million in 2025, a 26 percent decline in just one year. Globally, the reduction was 18 percent. Domestic spending increased from $365 million to $389 million but was insufficient to offset the shortfall.

Even in countries where governments are willing to fund treatment and testing, prevention programmes for key populations and services provided by community-based organizations continue to rely on external funding.

The cost of antiretroviral medicines varies considerably across the region. An annual course of treatment per person costs up to $382 in Kazakhstan, compared with $46 in Armenia.

The theme of World AIDS Day 2026 is “Ending AIDS Starts with Access.”