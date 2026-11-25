A radiotherapy machine at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology in Bishkek has been out of service for more than a month, forcing patients to wait for treatment. The issue was raised by a social media user.

Center Director Bakhadyr Bebezov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the center has the following equipment:

Bhabhatron II (2017) — a remote gamma therapy machine used for radiation treatment (operational);

Two linear accelerators (2021) (both operational);

AGAT-VT (2016) — used for brachytherapy (operational);

Flexitron-1 (2022) — used for brachytherapy (operational);

Flexitron-2 (2022) — used for brachytherapy (operational);

Terad 200 (2019) — used for superficial X-ray therapy to treat externally located tumours (out of service).

The warranty periods for all the equipment have expired.

“Engineers have identified the fault in the Terad 200. We announced and held a 14-day tender for spare parts worth 283,400 soms. A supply contract was signed on November 17, and delivery is expected within 30 working days. The manufacturer is based in Belarus, and there are no representatives in Kyrgyzstan,” Bebezov said.

He added that 20 million soms would need to be allocated in the 2027 budget for servicing the entire range of radiological equipment.

Linear accelerators had also broken down previously.