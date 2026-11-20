A new vaccine storage facility has been opened in Bishkek. It was built with funding from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), with technical support from UNICEF.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new facility will improve vaccine storage and distribution, ensure compliance with cold chain requirements, and make the supply of safe and effective vaccines to healthcare facilities more reliable. It is expected to serve approximately 350,000 children living in the capital.

The two-storey warehouse, with a total area of 130 square meters, was built from scratch. The project cost more than 9.6 million soms. The building includes specially equipped rooms for storing vaccines at the required temperatures, separate areas for immunization materials and supplies, as well as infrastructure to ensure efficient vaccine distribution.

“The development of modern vaccine storage infrastructure will help ensure vaccine quality and safety at every stage of the supply chain and strengthen the reliability of the national immunization system. The new facility will ensure the timely and safe distribution of immunobiological products to healthcare organizations in Bishkek and improve the healthcare system’s preparedness for potential infectious disease outbreaks and other emergencies,” Health Minister Damir Osmonov said.

According to UNICEF, vaccination is one of the most cost-effective investments in children’s health, generating up to $76 in economic benefits for every dollar invested.

The opening of the new facility is part of a nationwide effort to modernize vaccine storage infrastructure. With support from UNICEF and Gavi, a vaccine storage facility was completed in 2025 in Zhaiyl district of Chui region.

Construction of a national vaccine storage facility and the opening of another facility in Uzgen district, Osh region, are also planned for 2027.