Cabinet Chairman hands over 73 ambulances to Health Ministry

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev attended a ceremony to hand over the keys to 73 ambulances to the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The head of the Cabinet noted that government support had made it possible to modernize medical infrastructure, upgrade equipment and improve working conditions for healthcare professionals.

“Today, we are handing over 73 new Class B ambulances to the regions. Earlier, 100 Chevrolet Tracker service vehicles were also provided.

In modern medicine, the concept of the ‘golden hour’ is particularly important: the sooner a patient in critical condition receives medical assistance, the greater the chances of saving their life. An ambulance is therefore not just a vehicle, but a mobile link in the healthcare system that provides medical assistance at the pre-hospital stage.

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The new vehicles are equipped with ventilators, portable electrocardiographs, oxygen delivery systems and other essential equipment. They are designed to provide emergency medical care to adults, children and newborns. It is essential for us that these capabilities are available not only in the capital but also in remote villages and mountainous areas,” Kasymaliev said.

The vehicles were purchased under the Improving the Quality of Primary Healthcare program, implemented with financial support from the World Bank. The total procurement cost exceeds 313 million soms.