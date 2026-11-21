Representatives of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development have arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a two-day working visit. During the visit, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation, ongoing projects and future plans, the fund reported.

One of the key items on the agenda was a project to build a seven-storey hospital in Naryn.

The medical facility, whose construction is being supported by the Kuwait Fund, is expected to provide residents of Naryn region with access to quality healthcare services. Fund representatives expressed confidence that the hospital would become an important social infrastructure facility for the region’s population.

During the meeting, the fund’s representatives noted that cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait has a long history. The fund is involved in implementing several projects in Kyrgyzstan, including those in water supply and other socially significant sectors.

They also expressed interest in further expanding the partnership between the two countries. Cooperation will not be limited to Naryn region and is expected to extend to other parts of Kyrgyzstan, where opportunities for new projects will also be explored.