Kyrgyzstan plans to cover liver transplants with state funding

Liver transplant operations in Kyrgyzstan are to be added to the List of High-Tech (Costly) Medical Services financed by the High Technology Fund (HTF). A draft government resolution to this effect has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of patients in the country suffering from end-stage chronic diffuse liver diseases is increasing. These include cirrhosis of various origins, as well as congenital and hereditary liver conditions.

For this group of patients, transplantation is the only radical treatment option that can restore the function of this vital organ and save their lives.

The average cost of a liver transplant is about $17,000 (approximately 1.5 million soms), including the cost of expensive medicines, medical devices and supplies, as well as postoperative care.

The current List of High-Tech (Costly) Medical Services covers only kidney transplants. The ministry is therefore proposing to add liver transplantation to the list.

“Successful liver transplants are already being performed at public hospitals. As of the end of October 2026, 11 such operations had been carried out. However, further development of this field requires the necessary organizational, regulatory and financial arrangements to move from isolated procedures to a regular program of planned operations,” the Ministry of Health said.