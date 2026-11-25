A six-month-old baby with a rare form of diaphragmatic hernia has undergone surgery at the Emergency Surgery Department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek. The center reported.

The operation was performed using a minimally invasive laparoscopic technique, without large incisions. The baby was discharged from hospital on the fifth day in satisfactory condition.

A follow-up examination one month later showed that the child’s condition remained normal and developmental indicators were consistent with the baby’s age.

The surgery was performed under the supervision of Asylbek Kadyrkulov, head of the Emergency Surgery Department.