Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan: AI 95 petrol rises, diesel edges down

In October 2026, the main increase in fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan was recorded for AI 95 petrol. The price of AI 92 petrol remained virtually unchanged, while diesel fuel became slightly cheaper. Bishkek saw the sharpest rise in petrol prices, according to monitoring data from the National Statistical Committee.

Nationwide, fuel prices changed as follows over the month:

AI 95 petrol: The average price rose from 109.78 soms to 111.79 soms per liter, an increase of 2.01 soms, or 1.83 percent. In Bishkek, the price climbed from 109.9 soms to 114.08 soms, up 4.18 soms.

AI 92 petrol: The average price remained virtually unchanged, growing from 89.26 soms to 89.27 soms per liter, an increase of 0.01 som, or 0.01 percent.

Diesel fuel: The average price fell from 100.87 soms to 100.81 soms per liter, down 0.06 som, or 0.06 percent. The most notable declines were recorded in Kara-Suu (from 106.08 soms to 102.4 soms), Uzgen (from 102.4 soms to 102.15 soms) and Talas (from 100.42 soms to 99.67 soms).

Fuel price changes over the first 10 months of 2026:

AI 95 petrol: This fuel grade recorded the largest increase. Its price rose from 81.8 soms per liter in January to 111.79 soms at the end of October, an increase of 29.99 soms, or 36.66 percent.

AI 92 petrol: The price increased from 76.44 soms at the beginning of the year to 89.27 soms per liter by the end of October, up 12.83 soms, or 16.78 percent.

Diesel fuel: The price climbed from 81.21 soms per liter in January to 100.81 soms as of October 30, an increase of 19.6 soms, or 24.13 percent.

Where fuel is more and less expensive

As of October 30, the highest and lowest prices were recorded in the following locations:

AI 95 petrol: The highest price was in Bishkek at 114.08 soms per liter, while the lowest was in Toktogul at 101.95 soms.

AI 92 petrol: The highest price was recorded in Manas at 91.87 soms per liter, and the lowest in Talas at 83.35 soms.

Diesel fuel: The highest prices were recorded in Razzakov (103.8 soms per liter) and Batken (103.4 soms). The lowest price was in Talas at 99.67 soms, followed by Tokmok, Kara-Balta and Bishkek, where it stood at 99.9 soms.

How subsidies help curb price increases

The 1.83 percent monthly increase in AI 95 petrol prices highlights the domestic fuel market's continued vulnerability to external factors. This fuel grade is not subsidized by the state.

Meanwhile, efforts to contain prices for socially important fuel types, including AI 92 petrol and diesel, point to the effectiveness of measures previously introduced by Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers to regulate prices and compensate fuel traders for part of their expenses.

Given that the Cabinet of Ministers has previously raised its annual inflation forecast to 14–15 percent, fuel price trends remain one of the key factors putting pressure on the cost of transport and production services in the country.