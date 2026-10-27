Kyrgyzstan has sufficient petrol, diesel reserves through year-end — Cabinet

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting to review measures aimed at ensuring a stable supply of fuel and lubricants to the domestic market, the Cabinet's press service reported.

The government continues to subsidize companies supplying fuel and lubricants. The national budget allocates more than 11,389 billion soms for subsidies to businesses importing and selling these products. More than 2,623 billion soms has been disbursed to date.

The subsidies have been provided since May 25, 2026, and will remain in place until December 31. The amounts are determined in accordance with the contracts concluded.

Current reserves of AI 92 and AI 95 petrol, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used as motor fuel are sufficient to meet the country's needs through the end of the year. The assessment takes into account fuel held at oil traders' storage facilities, at Zhongda LLC and Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC, as well as fuel currently in transit.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev issued a number of instructions to relevant government agencies. These include ensuring timely subsidies to offset differences in fuel prices, maintaining uninterrupted supplies to the domestic market, resolving logistical issues at the border, finding new suppliers, and accelerating the modernization of existing oil refineries and the construction of new facilities.

Kyrgyzstan's annual consumption of petroleum products, including petrol, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas, amounts to approximately 1.4–1.85 million tonnes.