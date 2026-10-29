USD87.45EUR97.29RUB1.09
24.kg

Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan will rise without state subsidies, oil traders say

11:45, 29 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Petrol prices in Kyrgyzstan will inevitably rise if the Cabinet of Ministers stops subsidizing fuel and lubricants imports. Kanatbek Eshatov, head of the country's Association of Oil Traders, said during a roundtable discussion.

He recalled that the Cabinet introduced state subsidies for fuel and lubricants in May for a period of four months. In early October, the measure was extended until the end of the year.

According to Eshatov, without government support, oil traders would have to operate under market conditions, resulting in higher petrol prices. For example, petrol costs 30–40 soms more per liter in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

"The same situation will arise here, and fuel prices will automatically increase,” he concluded.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ruslan Suinaliev said the Cabinet would allocate 5 billion soms in 2027 to subsidize the fuel market.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18