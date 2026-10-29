Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan will rise without state subsidies, oil traders say

Petrol prices in Kyrgyzstan will inevitably rise if the Cabinet of Ministers stops subsidizing fuel and lubricants imports. Kanatbek Eshatov, head of the country's Association of Oil Traders, said during a roundtable discussion.

He recalled that the Cabinet introduced state subsidies for fuel and lubricants in May for a period of four months. In early October, the measure was extended until the end of the year.

According to Eshatov, without government support, oil traders would have to operate under market conditions, resulting in higher petrol prices. For example, petrol costs 30–40 soms more per liter in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

"The same situation will arise here, and fuel prices will automatically increase,” he concluded.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ruslan Suinaliev said the Cabinet would allocate 5 billion soms in 2027 to subsidize the fuel market.