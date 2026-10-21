Kyrgyzstan spends more than $620M on petrol, diesel imports in 2026

Kyrgyzstan imported petroleum products worth $644.8 million in the first eight months of 2026. Petrol and diesel fuel accounted for the bulk of the spending, at $623.6 million, with Russia and Kazakhstan remaining the main suppliers. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Despite an 11.58 percent decline in the volume of petroleum product imports to 700,987.9 tonnes, spending increased by 21.52 percent due to higher prices on international markets.

Motor gasoline accounted for a significant share of imports, totaling 393,299.9 million liters worth $212.3 million. More than 94 percent of these supplies came from Russia.

Smaller shipments were imported from Belarus, worth approximately $8.5 million, and Turkmenistan, worth around $1.1 million.

Kyrgyzstan primarily purchased crude oil, including gas condensate, from Kazakhstan and Russia. Total imports amounted to 34,109.9 tonnes worth $21.2 million, of which approximately $18.3 million came from the two countries.

The leading suppliers of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan:

Russia — 68.48 percent of the market ($427.1 million).

Kazakhstan — 19.36 percent ($120.7 million).

Turkey — 3.45 percent ($21.5 million).

China — 1.28 percent ($8 million).

Germany — 1.15 percent ($7.2 million).

Trade data continue to highlight Kyrgyzstan's heavy dependence on uninterrupted fuel and lubricant supplies from Russia and Kazakhstan, which together account for more than 87 percent of the country's total demand for these products.