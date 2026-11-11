Seventh candidate: Baktybek Kalmamatov enters presidential race

Baktybek Kalmamatov on Wednesday submitted an application to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to nominate himself for the position of president of Kyrgyzstan, the commission reported.

Kalmamatov intends to run as a self-nominated candidate.

Baktybek Kalmamatov is 42 years old. From 2010 to 2015, he served as a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh representing Ata Meken party. He ran in the January 2021 presidential election, receiving approximately 0.5 percent of the vote.

Later, he ran for parliament with the Azattyk party, which failed to reach the electoral threshold.

The deadline for presidential candidate nominations is November 13 this year. The election is scheduled for January 27, 2027.

Earlier, Aimen Kasenov, Azamat Esenbekov, Syimyk Zhapykeev, Akai Kydyrov, Iskhak Masaliev and incumbent President Sadyr Japarov announced their intention to run.