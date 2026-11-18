Kyrgyzstan plans to open 43 polling stations in 28 Russian regions for citizens to vote in the country’s presidential election scheduled for January 27, 2027. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Preparations for the vote were discussed by Kyrgyz Ambassador to Russia Kubanychbek Bokontaev and Chairwoman of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova. Their meeting took place on November 12 with representatives of regional election commissions in Russia also in attendance.

The parties discussed organizational matters, including the opening of polling stations for Kyrgyz citizens. The Russian side expressed its readiness to assist in preparing for and holding the election.

According to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, 2,492 polling stations have been opened across the country. The exact number of polling stations abroad will be determined based on proposals from the Foreign Ministry. During the previous presidential election, 100 precinct election commissions operated abroad.

Additional polling stations for remote voting will also be opened in Kyrgyzstan.

The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027. According to the Central Election Commission, 11 people have submitted applications expressing their intention to participate in the race.

The nomination period ended on November 13. The final list of candidates will be determined following registration, which the Central Election Commission is due to complete by December 23.