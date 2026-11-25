Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC) Tynchtyk Shainazarov met with Chairman of Turkey’s Supreme Election Council, Dr. Serdar Mutta.

According to the CEC, Shainazarov congratulated Dr. Serdar Mutta on his appointment as Chairman of Turkey’s Supreme Election Council and wished him success in his new position.

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The sides highlighted the friendly and fraternal ties between the peoples of the two countries and stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation between their election authorities, including the exchange of experience and best practices in organizing and conducting elections.

The head of the Kyrgyz CEC invited Serdar Mutta and the Turkish side to participate as international observers in Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming presidential election, scheduled for January 27, 2027.

In turn, Dr. Serdar Mutta expressed his readiness to visit the Kyrgyz Republic and take part in the upcoming election.