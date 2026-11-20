For the upcoming presidential election in January 2027, 74 polling stations will be opened abroad for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. This was announced during a meeting of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums.

The commission members approved a resolution to open polling stations in the following countries:

Russia — 20;

Turkey — 6;

Kazakhstan — 6;

USA — 5;

Uzbekistan — 2;

South Korea — 3;

Italy — 3;

Germany — 2;

China — 2;

UAE — 2.

One polling station each will be opened in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, the United Kingdom, Belarus, Lithuania, Hungary, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Japan, and Mongolia.

CEC Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov noted that this is not the final list and it will be expanded further.

Previously, the CEC reported that 2,492 polling stations have been established within Kyrgyzstan. During the 2025 elections, 100 polling stations were in operation in foreign countries.

The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027. Eleven individuals have expressed their intention to run. The preliminary voter list includes 4,467,040 citizens.