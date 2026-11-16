Trial voting to take place in Kyrgyzstan on November 18

On November 18, a nationwide testing of the electoral infrastructure will be held in Kyrgyzstan. Citizens will have the opportunity to verify their information in the voter lists, undergo biometric identification, and familiarize themselves with the voting procedure.

A total of 2,492 polling stations across the country will be opened for this testing.

Kyrgyz citizens can visit these polling stations to check their details in the voter lists and complete the identification process. Additionally, those who wish to do so may participate in a trial vote.

The event is being organized to assess the readiness of the electoral infrastructure and to acquaint citizens with the voting process ahead of the upcoming elections.

It should be noted that this is a technical test, not an actual election. The results will not be taken into account when determining the final election outcomes.

The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027. The preliminary voter list includes 4,467,040 citizens. Voters can also check their details on the tizme.gov.kg portal.