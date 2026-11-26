Klara Sooronkulova has collected the minimum number of voter signatures required to register as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

According to the electronic signature collection system, as of November 26, more than 30,200 voters had signed in support of her candidacy.

Under the law, presidential candidates must collect at least 30,000 voter signatures to register. The maximum number of signatures that can be submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) is 60,000.

Five of the 11 candidates have already reached the required threshold:

Sadyr Japarov — 60,000;

Iskhak Masaliev — 38,109;

Aimen Kasenov — 37,046;

Syimyk Zhapykeev — 31,140;

Klara Sooronkulova — 30,200.

The signature collection process will continue until December 8. Those who fail to collect the required number of signatures will not be registered as candidates.

The final list of registered candidates is expected to be announced by December 23.

The presidential election will be held on January 27, 2027.