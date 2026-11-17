Iskhak Masaliev has collected the minimum number of voter signatures required to register as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

According to the electronic signature collection system, as of November 17, 30,000 people had signed in support of his candidacy.

Under the law, candidates must collect at least 30,000 voter signatures to be registered. The maximum number of signatures that can be submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) is 60,000.

Earlier, incumbent President Sadyr Japarov and self-nominated candidates Syomyk Zhapykeev and Aimen Kasenov completed their signature collection campaigns.

The signature collection process will continue until December 8. Candidates who fail to collect the required number of signatures will not be registered. There are 11 presidential candidates in total.