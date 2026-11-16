Men account for nearly 70 % of signatures supporting presidential candidates

More than 227,000 voter signatures have been collected in support of candidates ahead of the upcoming presidential election in Kyrgyzstan.

According to data from the electronic signature collection system as of November 16, men accounted for 68 percent of the signatures, while women accounted for just 32 percent.

Young people aged 19 to 35 made up 56.4 percent of those who signed. Another 19.5 percent were aged 36 to 45, with the remainder belonging to other age groups.

Under the law, candidates must collect at least 30,000 voter signatures to be registered. The maximum number of signatures that can be submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) is 60,000.

Incumbent President Sadyr Japarov and self-nominated candidate Syimyk Zhapykeev have completed their signature collection campaigns.

Other prospective candidates have collected between 4,200 and 29,500 signatures.

The signature collection process will continue until December 8. Those who fail to collect the required number of signatures will not be registered as candidates.

A total of 11 people have expressed their intention to run in the election.