Second multi-vehicle crash in week: Bus hits four cars in Bishkek

A bus on route No. 166 collided with four passenger cars in Bishkek, injuring four people, including two minors. The Patrol Police Department reported the incident.

The crash occurred at around 11 p. m. on October 22 at the intersection of Kurmanjan Datka and Isakeev streets.

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According to preliminary information, the bus driver, 54, was traveling south along Kurmanjan Datka Street. While turning left, the bus collided with a Kia Morning and a Hyundai Sonata.

After the initial collision, the bus continued moving and hit a BYD electric vehicle traveling along Isakeev Street. It then collided with a Volkswagen Passat before coming to a stop.

Four people were injured. The driver of the Kia Morning sustained head and body injuries and was taken to City Hospital No. 3.

A passenger in the same car suffered a pelvic injury and was taken to City Hospital No. 4.

The drivers of the Hyundai Sonata and BYD sustained minor injuries and sought medical assistance.

Police are conducting an investigation to establish the cause and circumstances of the crash.

This is the second multi-vehicle accident involving public transport in Bishkek in a week. On the evening of October 15, a bus on route No. 38 collided with six cars at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Lermontov Street.