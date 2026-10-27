SCNS detains 7 people in international drug trafficking rings case

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has dismantled two international drug trafficking rings suspected of smuggling large quantities of synthetic drugs from CIS countries into the republic. The SCNS press service reported.

According to the security service, the groups were involved in the transportation and distribution of synthetic drugs within Kyrgyzstan.

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Seven citizens of Kyrgyzstan were caught red-handed in Bishkek and subsequently placed in an SCNS pretrial detention center.

During the investigative and operational activities, the synthetic drug alpha-PVP was seized from illicit circulation. The SCNS estimates its value to be over 3.5 million soms.

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Criminal cases have been initiated under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. Investigative proceedings are ongoing, as the security service works to identify other potential members of the groups and establish all the circumstances of the case.