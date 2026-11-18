The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic held a meeting with representatives of the Republic of Turkey to discuss the construction of a modern in vitro laboratory for growing fruit and berry seedlings in Osh region.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of horticulture, the production of high-quality, virus-free planting material and the use of modern biotechnologies in seedling cultivation.

Following the talks, an agreement was reached to launch production of high-quality, virus-free fruit and berry seedlings using in vitro technology in 2027.

The project is expected to increase domestic production of fruit and berry seedlings, improve farmers’ access to high-quality planting material and contribute to the further development of the horticultural sector.