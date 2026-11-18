A total of 207,500 Dutch tulip bulbs are being planted in Bishkek this autumn, the city authorities reported. The flowers are expected to brighten the streets, parks and public gardens of the capital in spring 2027.

According to the Bishkek City Hall, planting is underway in all four districts of the city. Five varieties of tulips in different colours are being used.

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The largest number of bulbs will be planted in Pervomaisky district — 70,000. Leninsky district will receive 60,000, Oktyabrsky district 50,000 and Sverdlovsky district 27,500.

Before planting, specialists prepare the soil. The bulbs are placed at a depth of 12–15 centimeters. Autumn planting allows them to undergo the winter dormancy period necessary for spring flowering.

The tulips are expected to begin blooming in March–April 2027.