5,000 trees planned to be planted at Bishkek Botanical Garden by May 2027

Around 5,000 trees are planned to be planted at Bishkek's Botanical Garden by the end of May 2027. Nurlan Albanov, director of Enver Gareev Botanical Garden Research Institute of the National Academy of Sciences, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the planting plan and layout have been prepared, and the contractor has already started work.

«Most of the plants are species adapted to our climate. We will cooperate with local nurseries,» Albanov said.

He noted that invasive shrub species had been uprooted during the garden's reconstruction.

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«Red dogwood had turned the garden into a dense forest, and we could barely make our way through it. We are removing it and clearing the area, but people think we have uprooted all the trees. That is not the case. Some may have been affected to some extent. Red dogwood not only spreads but also 'chokes' other plants, depriving them of nutrients. Trees growing nearby dry out and die,» Nurlan Albanov explained.