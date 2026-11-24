A total of 2,163 trees have been cut down in Bishkek since the beginning of 2026, the press service of the City Hall told 24.kg news agency.

According to the press service, 31,445 saplings have been planted. However, the municipality did not specify how many of them have survived.

Earlier this year, the chief agronomist of the municipal enterprise Bishkekzelenkhoz said that between 800 and 1,000 old trees, mostly poplars and elms, were planned to be removed in 2026.

“Old trees will be removed from 50 streets, but 17,000 new ones are planned to be planted. The City Hall is purchasing 50,000 saplings. They will be acclimated to local conditions at nurseries and planted in 2027,” he explained.