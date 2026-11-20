Around 95 percent of the saplings planted in Leilek district, Batken region, under the Green Border project, worth 100,887,900 soms, have died. Violations in the use of allocated funds were uncovered by the Osh Environmental Prosecutor’s Office during an inspection of compliance with budgetary obligations.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, officials responsible for implementing the project failed to complete the planned work in full. In particular, contractors did not create the basic conditions necessary for the young trees to take root and receive adequate watering, resulting in their mass die-off.

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A criminal case has been opened over the violations under Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Abuse of Official Position). The Prosecutor’s Office is conducting the necessary investigative procedures to assess the damage and identify those responsible.