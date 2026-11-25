The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan has approved the schedule for winter admissions to higher education institutions for the 2026-2027 academic year.

According to the ministry, applicant selection and enrollment will once again be conducted through the Abiturient Online portal.

Four rounds of selection and enrollment based on the results of the Nationwide Testing are scheduled:

First round: December 14-19;

Second round: December 21-26;

Third round: January 11-16;

Fourth round: January 18-23.

In addition, applicants next in the ranked list will be recommended for enrollment on January 25-27, 2027, provided that vacant places remain.

The competition will be held only for fee-paying places left vacant after the summer admissions campaign. A total of 20 universities will take part.

Winter admissions for foreign nationals will run from December 20, 2026 to March 20, 2027.