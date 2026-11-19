According to the authorities of the southern capital, the university representatives have proposed opening a branch and building a campus in Osh. They also asked the city administration to consider allocating a plot of land for the project.

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The municipality expressed interest in the initiative and willingness to consider options for providing a suitable plot of land.

The project could attract foreign investment, expand international cooperation in education and create additional opportunities for young people in Osh and neighboring regions to pursue higher education.

The university is currently considering several locations in Kyrgyzstan, including Osh, Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region, as potential sites for a new campus.