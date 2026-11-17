Six projects have been selected for funding following the second round of the Academic Innovation Fund (AIF) competition.

According to the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan, the competition is being held as part of the Higher Education Quality and Innovation Project. Its aim is to improve the quality of higher education and research and strengthen their links with labor market needs.

The following projects were selected as winners:

“International Autism Initiative: Kyrgyzstan–Sweden Research, Digital Screening and Inclusive Education” (Ala-Too International University);

“Development of an Innovative Processing Complex for Kyrgyzstan’s Branded Rice Varieties While Preserving Traditional Quality Standards” (Jalal-Abad State University);

“Biomedical Engineering Competence Center” Educational and Practical Laboratory (Kyrgyz State Technical University);

“AgriTech Innovation Hub: Innovation Center for Training and Research in Livestock Biotechnology” (Kyrgyz National Agrarian University);

“MAKAM” National Sociological Research Database Platform (Bishkek State University);

“Zero-Waste Processing of Apricot Kernels (Batken)” (Kyrgyz State Technical University).

The total budget of the Academic Innovation Fund is $4 million. Individual grants are capped at $200,000, and projects may run for a maximum of three years.

The grants can be used to purchase educational and research equipment, software and digital resources, conduct scientific research, develop joint programs with partners, and enhance the professional qualifications of university faculty and staff.