Kyrgyzstan's schools still short of more than 500 teachers

As of November 2026, schools across Kyrgyzstan have 506 teacher vacancies, the Ministry of Education told 24.kg news agency.

The ministry said that in November of the previous academic year, the country faced a shortage of around 1,000 teachers.

“Teachers’ salaries were increased by 100 percent in April 2026. This measure is helping to reduce the shortage,” the ministry said.

The greatest demand is for teachers of six subjects: physics, mathematics, computer science, history, chemistry and geography.

The largest number of vacancies is in Bishkek and Chui region. To address the problem in the capital, more than 1,000 fourth-year students enrolled in teacher training programs took part in dual education during the 2025/26 academic year, combining their studies with work in schools.

For the 2026/27 academic year, more than 1,000 graduates of higher and secondary vocational education institutions who studied on state-funded or grant-funded places received job assignments at educational institutions.

The ministry did not specify how many of them had reported to their assigned workplaces.

Around 94,000 teachers currently work in Kyrgyzstan’s schools, including 13,800 who are of retirement age. They account for almost 15 percent of the total teaching workforce.